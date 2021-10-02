Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 162.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock opened at $261.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.36 and a 52 week high of $288.54.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.92, for a total transaction of $924,278.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.68, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,405 shares of company stock valued at $62,103,626 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

