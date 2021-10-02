Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 2,544 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Boise Cascade worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

