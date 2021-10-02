Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 2,717 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UE. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth $21,146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,002,000 after acquiring an additional 859,981 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth $12,429,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth $11,082,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 156.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 996,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 608,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

UE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

