Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 32,548 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 60.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,799 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth $41,450,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,298,000 after purchasing an additional 271,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 894.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 280,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,246,000 after purchasing an additional 251,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKI stock opened at $173.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.94 and a 1-year high of $192.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

