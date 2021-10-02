Jennison Associates LLC Sells 279,780 Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,780 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Abcam worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abcam during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Abcam by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Abcam by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Abcam by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. Abcam plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abcam has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

