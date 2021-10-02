Jennison Associates LLC Sells 5,639 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,154 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after acquiring an additional 539,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after acquiring an additional 755,333 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,509,000 after acquiring an additional 444,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $535,122,000 after acquiring an additional 510,455 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,087 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $459,830,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

NYSE ORCL opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $92.27. The firm has a market cap of $245.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

