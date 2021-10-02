Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 251.6% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,894,000 after buying an additional 1,596,671 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3,571.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,420,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after buying an additional 1,381,813 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 221.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after buying an additional 296,479 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at $6,559,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 259.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 207,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEQP opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -657.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on CEQP. UBS Group raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

