Jennison Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 344,605 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 912,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after purchasing an additional 48,377 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT stock opened at $127.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.66. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

