Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,800 shares, an increase of 346.9% from the August 31st total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
OTCMKTS:JRVMF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 477,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,413. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. Jervois Mining has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.51.
About Jervois Mining
