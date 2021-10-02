Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,800 shares, an increase of 346.9% from the August 31st total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS:JRVMF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 477,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,413. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. Jervois Mining has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.51.

Get Jervois Mining alerts:

About Jervois Mining

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.