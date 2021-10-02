Joel H. Horn Sells 18,833 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Stock

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Welbilt stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $25.19.
Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Welbilt in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welbilt by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
About Welbilt
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
