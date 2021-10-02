Joel H. Horn Sells 18,833 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Stock

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Welbilt stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

WBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. CL King lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Welbilt in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welbilt by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

