John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 135,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $150,529.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,538.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $82.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $943.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.91.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $206.74 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 6.96%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

