John Richards Purchases 5,000 Shares of Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Stock

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) insider John Richards bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$8.92 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of A$44,600.00 ($31,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 5th. Northern Star Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

