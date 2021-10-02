John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

NYSE:JW.B opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.75. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $488.39 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

