Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.640-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $69.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,209,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,123. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.69. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.50.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

