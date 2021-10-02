Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $168.34 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

