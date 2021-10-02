Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $10,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after buying an additional 87,778 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 14,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 49,429 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $132.42 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.54 and a 12 month high of $137.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.63 and a 200-day moving average of $130.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

