Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,157,509 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 638.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after buying an additional 2,061,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 89.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after buying an additional 1,377,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 54.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,147,000 after buying an additional 984,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

PLD opened at $126.43 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.31 and a 200-day moving average of $121.77.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.