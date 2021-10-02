Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 2,263 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock opened at $448.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $449.91 and a 200 day moving average of $403.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.39.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.