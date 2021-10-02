Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 3,656 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $47.02 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $193.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

