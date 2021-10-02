Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 435 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Target were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 93.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Target by 20.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $228.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $150.80 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

