JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €69.15 ($81.36).

ETR 1COV opened at €58.00 ($68.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.01. Covestro has a 12-month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

