JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,500 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,174.55 ($93.74).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,356.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.