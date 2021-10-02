JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350,698 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.92% of AptarGroup worth $270,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after buying an additional 282,530 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,465,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,451,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,010,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,101,000 after buying an additional 75,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,782,000 after buying an additional 24,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after buying an additional 27,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

NYSE:ATR opened at $121.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

