JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,419,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120,958 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.43% of Edison International worth $313,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

NYSE:EIX opened at $55.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

