JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $256,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Equifax by 1,087.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Equifax by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EFX opened at $256.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.72 and a 200 day moving average of $235.78. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $279.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.35.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

