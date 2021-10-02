JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 330,466 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 330,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.04% of Trex worth $240,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Trex by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,831,000 after purchasing an additional 287,484 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Trex by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 849,073 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $101.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.75. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $114.61. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

