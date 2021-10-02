JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 466,476 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $325,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $18,652,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $143,990,000. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $401.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.41. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. KGI Securities began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.