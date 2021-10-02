Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stake Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,292,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $366,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.0% during the second quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 132,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,533,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 39.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 92,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,287,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

NYSE KSU opened at $276.96 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

