Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Sells $301,800.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $301,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Atul Pande also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $294,550.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total value of $285,425.00.

Shares of KRTX opened at $125.26 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.06 and a 1 year high of $146.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.80.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after purchasing an additional 37,834 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.