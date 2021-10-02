Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Up 643.3% in September

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 643.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Kasikornbank Public stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,437. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. Kasikornbank Public has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $19.85.

Get Kasikornbank Public alerts:

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.3823 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.