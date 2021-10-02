KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 703,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,741,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,598,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KGI Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.32.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $401.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.41. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

