KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $49,368,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,987,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,621,777,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 829,132 shares of company stock valued at $207,594,548 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.53.

Shares of LLY opened at $229.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $220.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.