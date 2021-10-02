KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 58.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,385 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,973 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 829,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,807,000 after acquiring an additional 68,125 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $2,525,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.39.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $129.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.87 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

