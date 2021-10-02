KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.79 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $101.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

