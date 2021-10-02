KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

NYSE IBM opened at $143.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.56. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

