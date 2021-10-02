Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 9,678 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 22.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 51.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 53.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $72.87 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.55.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

