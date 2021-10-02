Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $737,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 80.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 52.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 42.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $98.73 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $99.09. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.02.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

