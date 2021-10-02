Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 913,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $125,104,000. Apple accounts for 5.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,760,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,308,000 after buying an additional 2,124,346 shares during the period. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. now owns 48,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,850,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.07 and its 200-day moving average is $137.03. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

