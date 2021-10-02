Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,357 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 42.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,755,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

In other news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,237,234. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -839.33 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

