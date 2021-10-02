Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.93 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.62) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.70 ($4.35) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Banco Santander from €3.30 ($3.88) to €3.40 ($4.00) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group raised Banco Santander to a buy rating and set a €4.15 ($4.88) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.72 ($4.37).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

