Kepos Capital LP Buys Shares of 675,000 Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 675,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,000. Sports Entertainment Acquisition makes up approximately 0.5% of Kepos Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kepos Capital LP owned about 1.20% of Sports Entertainment Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEAH. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,672,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sports Entertainment Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SEAH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 632,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,555. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.85.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.