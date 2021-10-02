Kepos Capital LP Decreases Stake in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU)

Kepos Capital LP reduced its position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Athlon Acquisition were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,553,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC raised its position in Athlon Acquisition by 48.7% during the second quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC now owns 469,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 153,569 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,868,000.

SWETU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 18,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,360. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

