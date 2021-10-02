Kepos Capital LP Has $5.77 Million Holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Kepos Capital LP cut its position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,284 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOLU. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 684.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000.

Shares of COOLU stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.02. 2,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,087. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

