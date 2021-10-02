Kepos Capital LP Purchases Shares of 1,104,836 Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,104,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,000. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV accounts for 0.8% of Kepos Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,293,000.

Shares of DNAD stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.84. 214,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,998. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

