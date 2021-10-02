Kepos Capital LP Trims Position in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in 890 5th Avenue Partners were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth $976,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter worth $9,661,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,592,000.

Shares of ENFAU remained flat at $$10.32 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,609. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

