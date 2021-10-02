Keybank National Association OH Acquires 2,713 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 52.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $249.27 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of -300.32 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,090 shares of company stock valued at $82,722,453 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

