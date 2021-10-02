Keybank National Association OH Boosts Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,589 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 89.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 87,486 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,397,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,647,000 after purchasing an additional 222,446 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $24.90 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

