Keybank National Association OH Boosts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,402,000 after buying an additional 353,783 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after buying an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after buying an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,295,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DNB Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $95.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.63. The company has a market capitalization of $225.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

