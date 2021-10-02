Keybank National Association OH Buys 81 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ResMed by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $621,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $367,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,865,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 57,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,612,206. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $262.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.92 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.61 and a 200-day moving average of $237.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

