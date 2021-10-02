Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,946,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 85,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average is $55.14. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

